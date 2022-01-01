Go
Canary KC

Canary is home to expertly crafted cocktails and modern American cuisine. We're not just a destination, we're a place for all to call home.

3835 Main Street Suite B

Popcorn Chicken$14.00
crispy brussels sprouts, honey garlic sauce, sesame, chive
Gluten Free
Canary Burger$16.00
Two Salt Creek beef smashburger patties, french onion, cheese curd, horseradish aioli. Served with steak fries.
Mushroom Risotto$23.00
roasted local mushrooms, “buttered” leeks,
black truffle, porcini stock
Gluten Free and Vegan
Short Rib$34.00
creamed corn maque choux, potato waffle,
red wine demi-glace, potato straws
Gluten Free
3835 Main Street Suite B

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
