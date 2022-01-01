Go
Canary Café

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

259 Reviews

$

4928 Fulton St. Ste A

Houston, TX 77009

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Hot and fresh breakfast sandwich with choice of sausage, bacon, or spinach with cage-free scrambled egg, smoked gouda, and chive aioli on a toasted scratch made brioche bun. Served with morning hash on the side.
Cold Brew$4.50
Drip Coffee$3.00
Twice Baked Almond Croissant$6.00
Pain au Chocolat Croissant$5.00
Canary Breakfast Plate$12.00
Build your own breakfast plate with choice of protein, two jumbo eggs served your way, choice of toasted house made bread, and morning hash.
Latte$4.50
Classic Butter Croissant$4.50
Turkey Pesto Croissant$7.50
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston TX 77009

