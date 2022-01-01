Go
Toast

Canary Square

We are casual and fun neighborhood eatery in the exciting and evolving Jamaica Plain neighborhood.
Our menu features classic American cuisine with creative and unique culinary twists. Our kitchen offers a wide range of savory dishes prepared with locally grown seasonal ingredients.
Featuring a killer wine program, craft beer and a curated cocktail selection, Canary Square is the perfect local spot for a quick bite and drinks or a leisurely dinner.
Canary Square and the square itself in front of the restaurant is named after William Canary,
a Jamaica Plain resident who served in the
101st Infantry Division, who bravely and valiantly lost his life at St. Mihiel, France, September 12th, 1918.

435 S. Huntington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ceaser Salad$13.00
Romaine, Croutons, House Made Caesar Dressing, Baked Parm Crisp
See full menu

Location

435 S. Huntington Avenue

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tres Gatos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brendan Behan Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JPizle Kitchen

No reviews yet

We offer Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch all day from 7:30am-9pm. & Colombian tapas Dinner from 4-9pm Everyday. Located in the heart of Jamaica Plain, our double concept restaurant is the result of a dream for a few years in the making.

Tres Gatos

No reviews yet

Boston's first full-service restaurant, book, and music store.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston