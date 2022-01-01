We are casual and fun neighborhood eatery in the exciting and evolving Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Our menu features classic American cuisine with creative and unique culinary twists. Our kitchen offers a wide range of savory dishes prepared with locally grown seasonal ingredients.

Featuring a killer wine program, craft beer and a curated cocktail selection, Canary Square is the perfect local spot for a quick bite and drinks or a leisurely dinner.

Canary Square and the square itself in front of the restaurant is named after William Canary,

a Jamaica Plain resident who served in the

101st Infantry Division, who bravely and valiantly lost his life at St. Mihiel, France, September 12th, 1918.



435 S. Huntington Avenue