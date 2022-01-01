Canastas Chicken

Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

Our tasting room is now open from 12-10pm M-Sat and 12-8pm Sun. For those wishing to avoid crowds, we will also continue to offer delivery. Please see instructions below for delivery options.

We’re receiving orders 24hrs a day and to better handle delivery logistics internally, we will be shifting delivery to 3 days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

You can place an order any day and we have outlined when orders will be delivered below:

Monday Delivery - Orders placed Friday after 12PM through Monday before 12PM.

Wednesday Delivery - Orders placed Monday after 12PM through Wednesday before 12PM.

Friday Delivery - Orders placed Wednesday after 12PM through Friday before 12PM.

We’re prepping orders from 8am to 12pm and operating our delivery service from 12-8pm.

