Go
Toast
  • /
  • Kingston
  • /
  • Cancun Family Mexican Restaurant

Cancun Family Mexican Restaurant

At Cancun, family tradition, pride, experience, and the finest ingredients combine to bring the best of old Mexico's recipes to your table. Cancun carefully prepares each dish with the highest quality foods in order to provide our guests with an authentic experience.

BURRITOS • TACOS

145 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2548 reviews)

Popular Items

Chile con Queso$7.00
Tres Tacos$15.00
Three crispy corn taco shells loaded with your choice of chicken, shredded or ground beef and served with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Soft flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Add choice of meat for an additional charge. Served with choice of side.
Tres Enchiladas$17.00
Three fabulous enchiladas: one pork with green tomatillo sauce, one chicken with queso sauce and one ground beef with enchilada sauce.
Cancun Burrito$14.00
Your choice of pork, chicken, beef or shredded beef with rice and beans in a large flour tortilla. Topped with enchilada-style sauce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Street Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped grilled steak, chicken, shrimp or tender pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado tomatillo salsa. (Note: no rice and beans with this dish)
Burrito Bowl
Chicken Fajitas$16.00
Sizzling tender pieces of marinated steak, chicken, or prawns sautéed with fresh bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, warm tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole.
BYO Quesadilla
Tableside Guacamole ( Market Price)$12.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

145 Main St

Kingston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carmela's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamma Mia's Kingston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A3 Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza • Pasta • Parm and more......

Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston