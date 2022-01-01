Candela Tapas Lounge
Modern, innovative tapas in a refined atmosphere. Our food is pan-Latin cuisine, grounded in our Puerto Rican roots. Come try the tastiest food and cocktails in the Upper Valley!
TAPAS
15 Lebanon St • $$
15 Lebanon St
Hanover NH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
