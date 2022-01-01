Go
Candela Tapas Lounge

Modern, innovative tapas in a refined atmosphere. Our food is pan-Latin cuisine, grounded in our Puerto Rican roots. Come try the tastiest food and cocktails in the Upper Valley!

TAPAS

15 Lebanon St • $$

Avg 4.3 (274 reviews)

Popular Items

Chori Sliders$11.00
Two Grilled Chorizo & Beef Sliders, Manchego Cheese, Apple Cabbage Slaw, Sofrito Aioli & Chimichurri
Taco Tuesday Taco de Pescado
Ginger Soy Marinated Mahi-Mahi with Citrus Jicama Slaw, Sriracha Aioli
Churros
Fried Churros, Cinammon Sugar, Spicy Chocolate Sauce
Yucas Bravas$9.00
Yuca Root, Spiced Brava Sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Marinated Crispy Shrimp, Mango Daikon & Carrot Slaw, Bang Bang Sauce
Latino Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Crisped Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Plantain & Sweet Potato, Chili Sauce, Parsley, Chorizo Bits
Tacos de Pescado
Ginger Soy Marinated Mahi-Mahi with Citrus Jicama Slaw, Sriracha Aioli
Taco Tuesday Chicken Ropa Vieja Taco
Cuban Style Shredded Chicken, Chimichurri Sauce, Manchego Cheese
Taco Tuesday Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
Marinated Crispy Shrimp, Mango Daikon & Carrot Slaw, Bang Bang Sauce
Arroz Mamposteao$14.00
Puerto Rican Style Yellow Rice, Red Beans, Sweet Plantains
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

15 Lebanon St

Hanover NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
