Candlelight Inn

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS

511 Riverview Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (1118 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Fettuccine smothered in Alfredo Sauce topped with Chicken
Angus Cheese Burger$8.99
1/3 lb. with crisp lettuce, onion and pickle. Add your choice of american, swiss,
or monterey jack cheese. Want bacon?
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Peach Cobbler$8.00
Tiger Chocolate$6.00
Queen Prime Rib$25.99
12oz Angus Beef
Salmon BLT$14.99
Fresh Salmon, Garlic Aoli toasted bun, Sticky Pork belly.
Turtle Brownie Sundae$9.00
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Only June makes it here
LemonTorte$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

511 Riverview Dr

Clinton IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
