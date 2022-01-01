Go
Candlelight Inn

Come in and enjoy!

2907 LOCUST STREET

Popular Items

Large Family George$49.99
3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread
Small Family George$17.99
1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces, Bread
12oz Jan's$3.50
Medium Family George$34.99
2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces, Bread
1# George$12.99
1# of our Famous Chicken George
1# George$12.99
1# of our Famous Chicken George with 2 sauces
2oz Jan's$0.75
2oz$0.75
Breadstick$0.60
Cheese Curds$9.99
Fresh from Elsworth Creamery in Elsworth, Wisconisn. We batter them fresh to order.
Location

STERLING IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
