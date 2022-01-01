Go
Candlelight Pourhouse

Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

107 Kings Court

San Antonio, TX 78212

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Breakfast Quesadilla$14.00
3 eggs scrambled with your choice of meat: bacon, ham, or sausage. Served between flour tortillas with colby jack and white cheddar cheese. Comes with side of sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Chocolate Stout$7.25
Steamed milk, chocolate, hazelnut, caramel, and espresso
Peach Bellini$9.50
Peach schnapps and brut champagne
Candlelight Breakfast*$13.00
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
Tacos$2.50
Home-style Potatoes$5.00
Horchata Latte$6.25
Horchata concentrate, steamed milk, and espresso.
Breakfast Sandwich*$12.00
2 over medium eggs and grilled ham topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce on a sweet bun. Garnished with green onions and served with potatoes.
Eggs Benedict*$14.00
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit cup. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
Lox Platter$13.50
Smoked salmon served alongside a toasted bagel, cream cheese, and an arugula bed topped with tomatoes, red onions, and capers
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

107 Kings Court, San Antonio TX 78212

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Brass Monkey - San Antonio

No reviews yet

THE FIRST EXCLUSIVE VIDEO NIGHTCLUB ON THE ST. MARY'S STRIP // NEVER A COVER // 21+

Singhs Vietnamese

No reviews yet

A Vietnamese mother's recipes told through her Texan son. Come to dine in, order takeout or order online for pickup, curbside or now, delivery using GrubHub!

Pumpers Food Truck

No reviews yet

Adult burger truck!

La Fonda on Main

No reviews yet

Refined mainstay from 1932 with classic Tex-Mex, interior Mexican fare, margaritas & a shaded patio. Come & enjoy!

