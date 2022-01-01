Go
Toast

Candor

Providing fresh and healthy food straight to your home

1030 Torrey Pines Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc$27.00
Prime Beef Burger$19.00
Petaluma Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.00
Little Gem Caesar$12.00
Poached Chicken Salad$18.00
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad$21.00
Seasonal Chopped Salad$13.00
Strawberry & Arugula Salad$14.00
Fresh Baked Cookies$3.00
Pasta & Meatballs$20.00
See full menu

Location

1030 Torrey Pines Road

La Jolla CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

No reviews yet

Welcome to Karina's Cantina!

Froglanders Froyo Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piazza 1909

No reviews yet

Experience Italy without the Jet Leg!
Enjoy chef Stefano's homemade cuisine
Piazza 1909 is committed to Product, Environment and Hospitality. We believe in the use of local fresh produce and each dish is made from scratch with love and passion. Nothing is pre-cooked.
PIAZZA 1909 is bringing back to life the original La Jolla beach house named "The Brodiaea" that was formerly built in 1909. It has been restored so it can remain a nostalgic setting for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods

No reviews yet

We've got all your breakfast, lunch, brunch and sweet treat needs covered.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston