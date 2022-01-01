Go
Toast

Cane Tiki Room

Come in and escape!

1240 Park Street

No reviews yet

Location

1240 Park Street

Paso Robles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

No reviews yet

Cocktails and Comfort Food To Go!
While our dining room is closed due to state mandate, we are offering takeout food and cocktails from 4:00-8:00 PM daily. Food can be delivered curbside - just call us when you arrive.
Cheers to your health!

Hug-A-Mug

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just Soup Paso Robles

No reviews yet

A daily selection of rotating soups available for pickup and delivery in Paso Robles.

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston