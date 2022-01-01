Canela
Come in and enjoy!
3 First St SE
Location
3 First St SE
Moultrie GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fuller's Restaurant & Catering
Fuller's is a family owned restaurant that has been in business for over 35 years. We offer Breakfast, Good ol' Southern Cooking, Burgers, Sandwiches, and so much more!
Red Owl Coffee Company - Colquitt Regional
Located at Colquitt Regional Medical Center