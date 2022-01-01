Go
Canela Mexican Cafe

Fast Mexican Food with Lots of Goodies, Great Flavors and a Variety of Home Made Food, Hot and Clod Drinks. Come in and enjoy!

2442 Route 38

Popular Items

Corn on the cob$4.99
Dressed with Mayonnaise and Cotija Cheese. Served with a side of Chile Tajín.
Guacamole & Chips$8.99
Homemade Guacamole and Home Fried Tortilla Chips.
Chimichangas$9.99
Deep Fried with Meat, Beans & Cheese. Topped with Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Cream. Served with Rice.
Street Tacos
Individually Sold Topped with Onions and Cilantro $3 or Lettuce, Cream & Cheese. $3.5
Birria Tacos$13.99
3 Flour Tortilla Filled with Beef and Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro and Served with Broth and Limes.
Burritos$9.99
Flour Tortilla Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cream, Cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with French Fries
Rice and Beans$4.99
Mexican Rice and Black Beans.
Taco Platter$15.99
Three tacos topped with Lettuce, Cream, Cheese & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans.
Flour Tacos
Individually Sold Topped with Onions and Cilantro $3 or Lettuce, Cream & Cheese. $3.5
Location

2442 Route 38

Cherry Hill NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
