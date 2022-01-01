Go
Cane Pole Kitchen - 8286 U.S. 80 E

8286 U.S. 80

Brooklet, GA 30415

Menu

Chicken Leg
$2.29
Grits Bowl
$1.59

Start with our creamy stone-ground grits, and build your favorite breakfast bowl.

Angler's Omelet Plate
$8.61

Two egg omelet filled with cheddar and american cheese, grits, and choice of buttermilk biscuit, buttered toast, or hashbrowns.

Daily Hotbar- Meat + 2 Sides
$10.34

Our rotating daily selection of hot bar specials.

Chicken Finger Plate
$9.19

Three jumbo chicken fingers, slaw, bread, and choice of side.

Chicken Finger Wrap Meal
$10.00
Perfect Cast Burger
$8.04

Angus beef patty burger cooked to perfection on the griddle. | | Please note: this is a build-a-burger. If no customizations are made, it will come with a patty and bun.

Nanner Puddin'
$2.29
Tea- Sweet (16OZ)
$1.94
Fountain (16OZ)
$1.94
Grits

Grits Bowl
$1.59

Start with our creamy stone-ground grits, and build your favorite breakfast bowl.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Finger Plate
$9.19

Three jumbo chicken fingers, slaw, bread, and choice of side.

Chicken Finger Wrap Meal
$10.00
Cake

Cream Cheese Iced Chewy Cake
$2.19
Chewy Cake
$1.14

More

Buttermilk Biscuit
$1.38
Gilled' Cheese Sandwich
$4.59

The ultimate southern comfort sandwich.

Salted Caramel Brownie
$2.29
Kids Hamburger
$4.60
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm

