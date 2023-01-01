Canfield restaurants you'll love
Must-try Canfield restaurants
THE MAC HAUS
3620 Starrs Centre Dr, Canfield
|Popular items
|SMASH-N-DASH MAC
|$11.99
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Topped with Curly Fries, Onion Rings and BBQ.
|CBR MAC
|$11.99
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Topped with Ranch and Ritz Crackers.
|BLEU BUFFALO MAC
|$11.99
Fried Chicken, Pepper Jack, Bleu Cheese, Topped with Buffalo Sauce and Fried Onion.
R46 - R46
5231 S CANFIELD - NILES RD, CANFIELD
|Popular items
|R46 HOUSE SALAD
|$10.00
Blend of iceberg & Romaine lettuce, onion jewel tomatoes, parmesan cheese and our signature house dressing.
|BOURBON BURGER
|$15.00
Half pound, topped with bourbon sauce, bacon, & cheddar cheese.
|CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA
|$25.00
Blackened Shrimp, tortiglioni noodles, house Cajun cream sauce. Garnished with Cheddar Jack Cheese and scallions.
Dave's Cosmic Subs - Canfield
4559 Boardman Canfield Road, Canfield