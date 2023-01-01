Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Canfield restaurants you'll love

Canfield restaurants
  • Canfield

Must-try Canfield restaurants

The Mac Haus image

 

THE MAC HAUS

3620 Starrs Centre Dr, Canfield

Avg 4.4 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SMASH-N-DASH MAC$11.99
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Topped with Curly Fries, Onion Rings and BBQ.
CBR MAC$11.99
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Topped with Ranch and Ritz Crackers.
BLEU BUFFALO MAC$11.99
Fried Chicken, Pepper Jack, Bleu Cheese, Topped with Buffalo Sauce and Fried Onion.
More about THE MAC HAUS
Restaurant banner

 

R46 - R46

5231 S CANFIELD - NILES RD, CANFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
R46 HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Blend of iceberg & Romaine lettuce, onion jewel tomatoes, parmesan cheese and our signature house dressing.
BOURBON BURGER$15.00
Half pound, topped with bourbon sauce, bacon, & cheddar cheese.
CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA$25.00
Blackened Shrimp, tortiglioni noodles, house Cajun cream sauce. Garnished with Cheddar Jack Cheese and scallions.
More about R46 - R46
Banner pic

 

Dave's Cosmic Subs - Canfield

4559 Boardman Canfield Road, Canfield

No reviews yet
More about Dave's Cosmic Subs - Canfield

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canfield

Mac And Cheese

