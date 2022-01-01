Bakeries
Lakeside Bakery
Open today 6:30 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
1100 E Oklahoma Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
1100 E Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee WI 53207
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Avalon Theater
Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!
Makk'n'Cheese
It ain't easy being cheesy:)
Crafty Cow
Crafty Cow is a family owned and operated restaurant, located in Oconomowoc and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Crafty Cow specializes in Jucy Lucy style burgers. We serve antibiotic, hormone free, USDA approved, vegetarian fed, humanely raised, midwest born and bred beef. We strive to serve as many midwest made products as we possibly can, from our food to our beverage program.
Blind Tiger
Come in and enjoy!