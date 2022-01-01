Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chino
  • /
  • Cannataros Italian Restaurant

Cannataros Italian Restaurant

Family friendly Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Dine In or take out and we offer a party room atmosphere in our backroom for larger parties up to 30 people. Come in and enjoy Italiano!

12345 Mountain Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stuffed Mushrooms$7.99
Fresh mushrooms filled with ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, and fresh parsley.
Fettucine Supremo$16.99
Roasted chicken & fresh broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce
Lasagna$16.99
Layers of pasta, marinara, meat sauce, ricotta cheese & mozzarella of coarse
Specialty Pizza
Build You Own Pizza
Kids Pizza$6.99
Choose one topping
Julie's Wedding Soup$3.99
An old family recipe! Chicken, meatballs, spinach, carrots, onion, celery. Cup or bowl.
Fettuchini Alfredo$12.99
Creamy garlic alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta
Baked Ziti$15.99
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce & ricotto cheese, topped with melted mozzarella
Bread Knots (12)$10.99
Fresh dough tied in knots and baked, served with Marinara or Alfredo sauce for dipping.
See full menu

Location

12345 Mountain Avenue

Chino CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Compadres Cantina

No reviews yet

World Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

WFC is a fast-casual restaurant offering highest quality, made to order fried chicken with 35 international flavors. We offer authentic, gourmet flavors, including Hot Chicken, for chicken pieces, wings, tenders, and grilled chicken rice and salads. Come in and enjoy!

Señor Baja - Chino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston