Boneless wings in Cannelton

Cannelton restaurants
Cannelton restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Lawson's Bar and Grill

535 North 7th Street, Cannelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$1.00
Get them Hot or Mild, for $1 per wing
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Patio Steakhouse

3120 IN-66, Cannelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$8.95
More about Patio Steakhouse

Owensboro

