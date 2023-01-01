Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Cannelton
/
Cannelton
/
Chef Salad
Cannelton restaurants that serve chef salad
Lawson's Bar and Grill
535 North 7th Street, Cannelton
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$8.00
Blend of Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, carrots, tomato, shredded cheddar, and egg.
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
Patio Steakhouse
3120 IN-66, Cannelton
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$8.99
More about Patio Steakhouse
