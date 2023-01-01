Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Cannelton
/
Cannelton
/
Chicken Salad
Cannelton restaurants that serve chicken salad
Lawson's Bar and Grill
535 North 7th Street, Cannelton
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$4.99
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
Patio Steakhouse
3120 IN-66, Cannelton
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Salad
$11.95
Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.95
More about Patio Steakhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Cannelton
Pies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Mac And Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Mushroom Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Cannelton to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(144 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2110 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston