Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cannelton

Go
Cannelton restaurants
Toast

Cannelton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Lawson's Bar and Grill

535 North 7th Street, Cannelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.99
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
6c08bcba-245f-4c6f-9137-50a2c8251c6d image

 

Patio Steakhouse

3120 IN-66, Cannelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$11.95
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Patio Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Cannelton

Pies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Cannelton to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2110 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston