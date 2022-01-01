Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Cannelton
/
Cannelton
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Cannelton restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Lawson's Bar and Grill
535 North 7th Street, Cannelton
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$4.00
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
Patio Steakhouse
3120 IN-66, Cannelton
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.95
More about Patio Steakhouse
