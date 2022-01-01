Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Cannelton

Cannelton restaurants
Cannelton restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Lawson's Bar and Grill

535 North 7th Street, Cannelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chop Dinner$8.99
Hickory smoked center-cut chops, served with 2 sides and a roll
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
Thick Cut Bone-in Pork Chop image

 

Patio Steakhouse

3120 IN-66, Cannelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thick cut boneless Pork Chop$14.95
More about Patio Steakhouse

