Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

Fast Italian* Fresh Ingredients
Since 1996
Come in & Enjoy !

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

9101 Lakeridge blvd • $

Avg 4 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Orignial Mini$2.00
Garlic Rolls
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
Personal Cheese Pizza 10”$9.95
Medium Cheese Pizza 14”$16.00
Rice Balls Arancini (6pc)$12.95
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
Penne & Vodka Pasta$15.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
Caesar Salad$11.95
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
Large Cheese Pizza 18”$19.00
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$16.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

9101 Lakeridge blvd

Boca raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

