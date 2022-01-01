Go
Cannon Beach Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CAKES

240 N Hemlock • $

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)

Popular Items

Donut - Chocolate$2.25
Plain and pillowy yeast doughnut, topped with a chocolate icing.
Maple Bar$2.25
Pillowy yeast doughnut bar, topped with Smokey Maple icing.
Turnover$3.75
Light and Crisp Puff Pastry filled with your choice of Apple, Cherry or Marionsberry, topped with Sugar Crystals
Apple Cider Donut$15.00
Cake donut prepared with apple cider and glazed or coated in cinnamon and sugar. Blooming in the fryer is how this donut achieves its crunchy tapered edges.
Poppy Seed Muffin(s)$12.00
Almond Poppy Seed Muffins, Inverted and Glazed to Perfection.
Buttermilk Bar$2.50
Vanilla cake doughnut enriched with Buttermilk, deep fried and coated in a sweet sugar glaze.
Bismark$3.25
Pillowy yeast doughnut , stuffed full of Vanilla Custard, topped with a chocolate icing.
Donut - Glazed$2.00
Modest pillowy yeast doughnut in a sweet sugar glaze.
Cinnamon Rolls
Large Sweet Dough, Rolled with a Cinnamon Schemer, Iced to perfection with our signature Cream Cheese Frosting.
Apple Fritter$2.95
Generous portions of apple mixed with sweet dough, fried and dipped in a sweet sugar glaze.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

240 N Hemlock

Cannon Beach OR

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
