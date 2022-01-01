Cannon Beach Bakery

Seasons Cafe

No reviews yet

Seasons Cafe’ offers a wide variety of Gourmet Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads, House-made Soups, Espressos & Desserts.

Weekend Dinners Featuring fresh Seafoods and Entrée Pastas. Local Craft Beers & Northwest Wines.

Whether you’re looking to dine in or get food to go – you are sure to find something to please your palate.

