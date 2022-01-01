Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannon Beach restaurants you'll love

Cannon Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Bakeries
Must-try Cannon Beach restaurants

Cannon Beach Bakery image

SANDWICHES • CAKES

Cannon Beach Bakery

240 N Hemlock, Cannon Beach

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Bar$2.50
Vanilla cake doughnut enriched with Buttermilk, deep fried and coated in a sweet sugar glaze.
Donut - Chocolate$2.25
Plain and pillowy yeast doughnut, topped with a chocolate icing.
Bismark$3.25
Pillowy yeast doughnut , stuffed full of Vanilla Custard, topped with a chocolate icing.
More about Cannon Beach Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Driftwood Restaurant & Lounge

179 N Hemlock, Cannon Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Driftwood Restaurant & Lounge
Main pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Seasons Cafe

255 North Hemlock St., Cannon Beach

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Seasons Cafe
