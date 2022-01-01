Go
Toast

Cannons Everywhere Catering

A Mobile Catering service designed to bring Eli Cannons and more beyond the 4 walls

695 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

695 Main Street

Middletown CT

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eli Cannons Tap Room

No reviews yet

Craft Beer focused restaurant featuring American Pub grub and delicious micro, mostly local brews

Twisted Philly Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a great Philly Cheesesteak

Scatz Kitchen & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and let us tickle your taste buds!

The Portland Ale House

No reviews yet

Local neighborhood pub where you can find great food, great friends, and great fun! Enjoy 16 craft beers on tap and a wide variety of local brews.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston