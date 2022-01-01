Go
280 Railroad Ave

Popular Items

Organic Salmon Taco (2pcs)$13.00
lightly blackened, pico de gallo, spicy guacamole salsa.
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons, classic caesar dressing
Spicy fish Taco (2pcs)$12.00
Jalapeño old bay slaw, flour tortillas.
Lobster Roll$28.00
hand-picked lobster, butter, griddled roll,
french fries
Peking Duck Taco (2pcs)$16.00
Hoisin sauce, shaved scallions.
Canoe Burger$18.00
local grass fed beef, brioche bun, house-smoked bacon, pimento cheese, fried vidalia onions, fries
Lobster Bisque$13.00
Crispy Chicken Taco (2pcs)$11.50
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
Filet of Chilean Sea Bass$38.00
pan roasted, Chinese black bean sauce, sautéed organic spinach, white rice
Rock Shrimp Tempura$15.00
Spicy kewpie mayo
Location

Greenwich CT

Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
