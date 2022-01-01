Canoe Creek Sports Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
2911 Canoe Creek Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2911 Canoe Creek Rd
St. Cloud FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Come in and enjoy!
Phyre Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Lord of the Wings
Lord of the Wings
Phyre Gen X (New)
Come in and enjoy!