Canoe Hill

TAPAS

3264 Franklin Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$20.00
8 oz Grass Fed Ground Beef, Brioche Bun, Butter Lettuce, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion, Bacon Jam, House Aioli. Served pink, no substitutions.
Carafoli Lambrusco$20.00
Burrata$13.00
Burrata, Ramp Pesto (contains walnuts!), Toast, Fancy Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flaky Sea Salt
Grilled Asparagus$10.00
Breadcrumbs, Lemon Zest, Parmesan, Olive Oil
16oz Bees Knees$38.00
Gin, Meyer Lemon, Honey
Calabrian Roasted Half Chicken$26.00
Roasted Calabrian Pepper Marinated Half Chicken, Sautéed Bok Choy with Miso & Lime
Beet Salad$14.00
Golden Beets, Whipped Ricotta, Thyme, Toasted Pepitas, Zatar, Mustard Greens, Korean Chile & Honey Vinaigrette
Little Gem Caesar$12.00
Little Gem, Anchovy Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan, White Anchovies, Chile Flakes, Good Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Narragansett$3.00
Grilled Cheese$13.00
Sourdough, Sharp Cheddar, Harissa Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Sherry Vinaigrette
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering

3264 Franklin Ave

Millbrook NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
