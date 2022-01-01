Canoe Hill
Groceries, Prepared Foods, Home Goods, Cocktails, Natural Wine, Craft Beers, Take Out
TAPAS
3264 Franklin Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3264 Franklin Ave
Millbrook NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
82BBQ
82BBQ Booze & BBQ
Get smoked!
The Lantern Inn
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
4pm-8:00pm
Adelina's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Amenia Steak House
Come in and enjoy!