Chili in Canoga Park

Canoga Park restaurants
Canoga Park restaurants that serve chili

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

22213 Sherman Way, Canoga Park

Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken Box$15.25
Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken - A la Carte$9.99
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
More about JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
SUSHI

Catch Me Sushi

7234 canoga ave, Canoga Park

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
A6-GARLIC CHILI EDAMAME$9.50
Steamed Soybean Sauteed with Garlic soy sauce and Japanese Chile
More about Catch Me Sushi
