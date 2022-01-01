Chili in Canoga Park
Canoga Park restaurants that serve chili
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
22213 Sherman Way, Canoga Park
|Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken Box
|$15.25
Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
|Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken - A la Carte
|$9.99
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
SUSHI
Catch Me Sushi
7234 canoga ave, Canoga Park
|A6-GARLIC CHILI EDAMAME
|$9.50
Steamed Soybean Sauteed with Garlic soy sauce and Japanese Chile
Jamin Vegan -
22213 Sherman Way, Canoga Park
|Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken Box
|$14.85
Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Dog Haus
6501 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park
|CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
|CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$4.99
|CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli