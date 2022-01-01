Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Canoga Park

Go
Canoga Park restaurants
Toast

Canoga Park restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

22213 Sherman Way, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken Box$15.25
Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken - A la Carte$9.99
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
More about JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -
Item pic

SUSHI

Catch Me Sushi

7234 canoga ave, Canoga Park

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A6-GARLIC CHILI EDAMAME$9.50
Steamed Soybean Sauteed with Garlic soy sauce and Japanese Chile
More about Catch Me Sushi
Item pic

 

Jamin Vegan -

22213 Sherman Way, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken - A la Carte$9.99
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken Box$14.85
Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
More about Jamin Vegan -
CHILI IDOL image

 

Dog Haus

6501 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.99
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
More about Dog Haus
