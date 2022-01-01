Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Canon City
/
Canon City
/
Chili
Canon City restaurants that serve chili
White Water Bar & Grill
45045 W US Hwy 50, Canon City
No reviews yet
Green Chili Cheesy Nachos
$18.00
More about White Water Bar & Grill
Fremont Provisions
507 Main St., Canon City
No reviews yet
BOWL GREEN CHILI PORK
$8.00
Beer-braised pork with poblano chilies, white onions, and tomatillo.
More about Fremont Provisions
Browse other tasty dishes in Canon City
Nachos
Brisket
More near Canon City to explore
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Littleton
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Castle Rock
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Parker
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Pueblo
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Pueblo
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Lone Tree
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Evergreen
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pueblo
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(542 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(513 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston