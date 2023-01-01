Tacos in Canon City
Canon City restaurants that serve tacos
More about Julian's Taco Shop - 619 Main Street
Julian's Taco Shop - 619 Main Street
619 Main Street, Cañon City
|Chicken Taco (Shredded Chicken)
|$2.99
|Adobada Taco
|$3.99
More about Fremont Provisions - 507 Main St.
Fremont Provisions - 507 Main St.
507 Main St., Canon City
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
|$17.00
All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn
tortillas. Add guac for $2.
|CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS
|$17.00
Crispy fried chicken. All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn tortillas. Add guac for $2.
|STEAK TACOS
|$17.00