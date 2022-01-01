Canonsburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Canonsburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Canonsburg

Canonsburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Canonsburg restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Toscana Brick Oven

1800 main street, canonsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TG Cheese$10.99
Classic Wood Fired Cheese Pizza - Add your extra toppings.
TG Pepperoni$11.99
Traditional wood fired pepperoni pizza - add toppings
Chicken & Spinach$21.99
Chicken, spinach, banana peppers, spicy tomato cream, linguine
More about Toscana Brick Oven
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4080 Washington Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches image

 

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Italian Sub$9.95
Salami, capicola, cooked salami, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce
Half Dozen Wings (6)$8.99
6 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese
Super Steak Sub$10.95
Sliced ribeye steak, grilled green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce and tomato
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza image

 

Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza

607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Tossed$8.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers
Classic Italian 18" Pizza - Large$16.00
Large (12 cuts)
Classic Italian 14" Pizza - Medium$12.00
Medium (8 cuts)
More about Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe image

HAMBURGERS

Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe

114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg

Avg 3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Steakhouse Burgher$13.00
Portabella mushrooms and onions cooked in worcestershire at blazing temperatures atop a signature gourmet burgher. Lettuce tomato, swiss cheese and a house-made horseradish mayo.
The Bubba Burgher$13.00
Signature blend gourmet burgher, thick-cut bacon and more shredded cheddar than your arteries are ready for! We toss extra fried cheese on there too!
Bubba's Giant Pretzel$15.00
Two pounds of deep fried pretzel goodness, brought to your table piping hot. Your choice of two sauces (beer cheese, honey mustard, dark spicy mustard or honey sauce).
More about Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza by the Slice$2.75
Our generous slice is a classic
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$11.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
Italian Antipasto Salad$10.50
Ham, salami, mushrooms and mozzarella on a bed of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green olives, green peppers and red onion.
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
Vincents of Southpointe image

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DOZEN Garlic Buns$6.75
Dozen garlic buns served with a side of pasta sauce
Cheese Steak
Grilled steak& onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes & italian dressing.
Meatball & Cheese
Homemade meatballs baked with cheese & pasta sauce
More about Vincents of Southpointe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canonsburg

Italian Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Italian Subs

French Fries

Greek Salad

Map

More near Canonsburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston