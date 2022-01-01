Canonsburg restaurants you'll love
Toscana Brick Oven
1800 main street, canonsburg
|TG Cheese
|$10.99
Classic Wood Fired Cheese Pizza - Add your extra toppings.
|TG Pepperoni
|$11.99
Traditional wood fired pepperoni pizza - add toppings
|Chicken & Spinach
|$21.99
Chicken, spinach, banana peppers, spicy tomato cream, linguine
Aladdin's Eatery
4080 Washington Rd, McMurray
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg
|Classic Italian Sub
|$9.95
Salami, capicola, cooked salami, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce
|Half Dozen Wings (6)
|$8.99
6 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese
|Super Steak Sub
|$10.95
Sliced ribeye steak, grilled green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce and tomato
Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray
|Large Tossed
|$8.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers
|Classic Italian 18" Pizza - Large
|$16.00
Large (12 cuts)
|Classic Italian 14" Pizza - Medium
|$12.00
Medium (8 cuts)
HAMBURGERS
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg
|The Steakhouse Burgher
|$13.00
Portabella mushrooms and onions cooked in worcestershire at blazing temperatures atop a signature gourmet burgher. Lettuce tomato, swiss cheese and a house-made horseradish mayo.
|The Bubba Burgher
|$13.00
Signature blend gourmet burgher, thick-cut bacon and more shredded cheddar than your arteries are ready for! We toss extra fried cheese on there too!
|Bubba's Giant Pretzel
|$15.00
Two pounds of deep fried pretzel goodness, brought to your table piping hot. Your choice of two sauces (beer cheese, honey mustard, dark spicy mustard or honey sauce).
Grande Italian Restaurant
4205 Washington Rd., McMurray
|Pizza by the Slice
|$2.75
Our generous slice is a classic
|Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
|Italian Antipasto Salad
|$10.50
Ham, salami, mushrooms and mozzarella on a bed of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green olives, green peppers and red onion.
Vincents of Southpointe
673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg
|DOZEN Garlic Buns
|$6.75
Dozen garlic buns served with a side of pasta sauce
|Cheese Steak
Grilled steak& onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes & italian dressing.
|Meatball & Cheese
Homemade meatballs baked with cheese & pasta sauce