Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Canonsburg Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Canonsburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Canonsburg

Consumer pic

 

Toscana Brick Oven

1800 Main Street, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Banana Peppers$14.99
Hot sausage stuffed banana peppers, mozzarella, marinara
Pollo Entree$23.99
Crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lemon basil cream, herbed linguine
Zucchini$10.99
Crispy zucchini, parmesan cheese, roasted red pepper dipping sauce
More about Toscana Brick Oven
Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$11.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
Garlic Breadsticks$3.75
6 fresh baked garlic bread sticks served with our marinara sauce
10 Wings$16.50
Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
Vincents of Southpointe image

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Joe's Wings
Fried fresh wings your choice or buffalo , garlic parm, carolina tangy or bbq ;served with celery
Cheese Steak
Grilled steak& onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes & italian dressing.
Bianco
Garlic-olive oil, mozzarella & tomatoes
More about Vincents of Southpointe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canonsburg

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Pizza

Steak Salad

Cookies

Italian Subs

Cheesecake

Greek Salad

Map

More near Canonsburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston