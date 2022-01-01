Canonsburg pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Canonsburg

Toscana Brick Oven

1800 main street, canonsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TG Cheese$10.99
Classic Wood Fired Cheese Pizza - Add your extra toppings.
TG Pepperoni$11.99
Traditional wood fired pepperoni pizza - add toppings
Chicken & Spinach$21.99
Chicken, spinach, banana peppers, spicy tomato cream, linguine
More about Toscana Brick Oven
Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza

607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Tossed$8.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers
Classic Italian 18" Pizza - Large$16.00
Large (12 cuts)
Classic Italian 14" Pizza - Medium$12.00
Medium (8 cuts)
More about Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DOZEN Garlic Buns$6.75
Dozen garlic buns served with a side of pasta sauce
Cheese Steak
Grilled steak& onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes & italian dressing.
Meatball & Cheese
Homemade meatballs baked with cheese & pasta sauce
More about Vincents of Southpointe

