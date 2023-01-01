Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Canonsburg

Go
Canonsburg restaurants
Toast

Canonsburg restaurants that serve brulee

Consumer pic

 

Toscana Brick Oven

1800 Main Street, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brule$9.99
More about Toscana Brick Oven
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches image

 

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches - @ The Tandem Connection

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Brulee Cheesecake$6.00
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches - @ The Tandem Connection

Browse other tasty dishes in Canonsburg

Cheese Fries

Reuben

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Baklava

Greek Salad

Club Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Canonsburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1154 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston