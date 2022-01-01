Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Canonsburg
/
Canonsburg
/
Cannolis
Canonsburg restaurants that serve cannolis
Toscana Brick Oven
1800 Main Street, Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cannoli
$8.50
More about Toscana Brick Oven
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches - @ The Tandem Connection
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Cannolis (3)
$5.00
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches - @ The Tandem Connection
