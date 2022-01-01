Cheese pizza in Canonsburg
Canonsburg restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg
|Pizza Grilled Cheese
|$5.25
Provolone, pepperoni, pizza sauce
HAMBURGERS
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Grande Italian Restaurant
4205 Washington Rd., McMurray
|#5 Medium Ricotta Cheese White Pizza
|$14.75
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
|#5 Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza
|$17.95
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices