Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Canonsburg

Go
Canonsburg restaurants
Toast

Canonsburg restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

Toscana Brick Oven

1800 Main Street, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Pizza$7.99
More about Toscana Brick Oven
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches image

 

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Grilled Cheese$5.25
Provolone, pepperoni, pizza sauce
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe image

HAMBURGERS

Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe

114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg

Avg 3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$13.00
More about Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#5 Medium Ricotta Cheese White Pizza$14.75
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
#5 Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza$17.95
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
Vincents of Southpointe image

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Pizza$7.00
More about Vincents of Southpointe

Browse other tasty dishes in Canonsburg

Pepperoni Pizza

Italian Subs

Spinach Salad

Steak Stromboli

Lasagna

Pasta Salad

Gnocchi

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Canonsburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston