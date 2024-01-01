Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Canonsburg
/
Canonsburg
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Canonsburg restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Nate's Chophouse
1900 Main Street, Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$17.00
More about Nate's Chophouse
HAMBURGERS
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg
Avg 3
(70 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.00
More about Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
