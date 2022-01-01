Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Canonsburg
/
Canonsburg
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Canonsburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
LK CAFE
333 Technology Drive, Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Chicken- Sandwich
$6.00
More about LK CAFE
Grande Italian Restaurant
4205 Washington Rd., McMurray
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.50
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Canonsburg
Antipasto Salad
Pepperoni Pizza
Tiramisu
Chicken Salad
Chicken Wraps
Steak Calzones
Caesar Salad
Ravioli
More near Canonsburg to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(857 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston