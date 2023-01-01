Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Canonsburg
/
Canonsburg
/
Chocolate Mousse
Canonsburg restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Toscana Brick Oven
1800 Main Street, Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Canolli Special
$9.00
More about Toscana Brick Oven
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches - @ The Tandem Connection
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.00
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches - @ The Tandem Connection
Browse other tasty dishes in Canonsburg
Chicken Salad
Coleslaw
Cheesecake
Cheese Fries
French Fries
Tiramisu
Baklava
Lasagna
More near Canonsburg to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1024 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston