Club sandwiches in Canonsburg

Canonsburg restaurants
Toast

Canonsburg restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches image

 

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Sandwich$5.99
More about Grande Italian Restaurant

