Fish and chips in Canonsburg

Canonsburg restaurants
Canonsburg restaurants that serve fish and chips

Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza image

 

Lorenzo's Pub & Pizza

607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish, Chips & Slaw$15.00
Southern style breaded pollock fish, chips & slaw
More about Lorenzo's Pub & Pizza
Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips w/ Slaw$10.25
More about Grande Italian Restaurant

