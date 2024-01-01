Canonsburg restaurants you'll love
Toscana Brick Oven
1800 Main Street, Canonsburg
|Toscana Meatballs
|$24.99
Three 4oz meatballs, marinara, herbed linguine
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.99
Classic chicken piccata lemon, capers, white wine and garlic sauce over fettuccine with herb butter
|Cup Wedding Soup
|$6.99
Nobby’s Pizzeria - @ The Tandem Connection
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg
|Half Dozen Wings (6)
|$8.25
6 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese
|The Mario (Classic Italian Sub)
|$9.95
Salami, capicola, cooked salami, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce
|Dozen Wings (12)
|$15.99
12 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes side of ranch or blue cheese
Nate's Chophouse
1900 Main Street, Canonsburg
|Pan Roasted Chicken
|$39.00
Gerber, bacon herb jus
|Nates Prime Burger
|$17.00
house blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion, challah bun
|Mexican Street Corn
|$12.00
queso fresco
Lorenzo's Pub & Pizza
607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray
|Classic Italian 14" Pizza - Medium
|$14.00
Medium (8 cuts)
|Italian
|$0.00
Genoa, cooked salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomatoe, onion
|Steak
|$0.00
Seasoned steak, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
HAMBURGERS
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg
|P.B.C.
|$14.00
Signature gourmet burgher topped with beer cheese, deep fried pickel slices, lettuce and tomato.
|Bacon Ranch Burgher
|$14.00
Signature blend burgher with lettuce, tomato, mild chddar cheese, bacon and our house-made bacon ranch sauce.
|Nawlins Burgher
|$14.00
We crust our signature gourmet burgher in Cajun spices. With chipotle mayo, bacon, blue cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.
Grande Italian Restaurant
4205 Washington Rd., McMurray
|10 Wings
|$16.50
Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip
|Pizza by the Slice
|$3.00
Our generous slice is a classic
|Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
|$15.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
Vincents of Southpointe
673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Our tossed salad topped with fries, chicken & shredded provolone
|Italian Hoagie
|$0.00
Salami, ham, mortadella & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes & oinions.
|Tossed Salad
|$0.00
A blend of Iceburg-romaine lettuce garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, zucchini and croutons and a garlic bun
Fellini's Pizzeria- Canonsburg - 26 West Pike Street
26 West Pike Street, Canonsburg
Clean Juice - Donaldsons Crossroads (PA)
3919 Washington Road, McMurray
Peters Township Veterans Association - VFW Post 764
460 Valleybrook Road, McMurrary
The Audrey PA -
2000 Town Center Blvd, Canonsburg
3840 Washington Road, #200 - 110 McMurray
3840 Washington Road, #200, McMurray