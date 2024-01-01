Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Canonsburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Canonsburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Canonsburg

Must-try Canonsburg restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Toscana Brick Oven

1800 Main Street, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toscana Meatballs$24.99
Three 4oz meatballs, marinara, herbed linguine
Chicken Piccata$24.99
Classic chicken piccata lemon, capers, white wine and garlic sauce over fettuccine with herb butter
Cup Wedding Soup$6.99
More about Toscana Brick Oven
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches image

 

Nobby’s Pizzeria - @ The Tandem Connection

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen Wings (6)$8.25
6 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese
The Mario (Classic Italian Sub)$9.95
Salami, capicola, cooked salami, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce
Dozen Wings (12)$15.99
12 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes side of ranch or blue cheese
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria - @ The Tandem Connection
Consumer pic

 

Nate's Chophouse

1900 Main Street, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pan Roasted Chicken$39.00
Gerber, bacon herb jus
Nates Prime Burger$17.00
house blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion, challah bun
Mexican Street Corn$12.00
queso fresco
More about Nate's Chophouse
Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza image

 

Lorenzo's Pub & Pizza

607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Italian 14" Pizza - Medium$14.00
Medium (8 cuts)
Italian$0.00
Genoa, cooked salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomatoe, onion
Steak$0.00
Seasoned steak, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
More about Lorenzo's Pub & Pizza
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe

114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg

Avg 3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
P.B.C.$14.00
Signature gourmet burgher topped with beer cheese, deep fried pickel slices, lettuce and tomato.
Bacon Ranch Burgher$14.00
Signature blend burgher with lettuce, tomato, mild chddar cheese, bacon and our house-made bacon ranch sauce.
Nawlins Burgher$14.00
We crust our signature gourmet burgher in Cajun spices. With chipotle mayo, bacon, blue cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$16.50
Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip
Pizza by the Slice$3.00
Our generous slice is a classic
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$15.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$0.00
Our tossed salad topped with fries, chicken & shredded provolone
Italian Hoagie$0.00
Salami, ham, mortadella & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes & oinions.
Tossed Salad$0.00
A blend of Iceburg-romaine lettuce garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, zucchini and croutons and a garlic bun
More about Vincents of Southpointe
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery - McMurray

4080 Washington Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Aladdin's Eatery - McMurray
Consumer pic

 

Fellini's Pizzeria- Canonsburg - 26 West Pike Street

26 West Pike Street, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Fellini's Pizzeria- Canonsburg - 26 West Pike Street
Clean Juice image

 

Clean Juice - Donaldsons Crossroads (PA)

3919 Washington Road, McMurray

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Clean Juice - Donaldsons Crossroads (PA)
Banner pic

 

Peters Township Veterans Association - VFW Post 764

460 Valleybrook Road, McMurrary

No reviews yet
More about Peters Township Veterans Association - VFW Post 764
Banner pic

 

The Audrey PA -

2000 Town Center Blvd, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Audrey PA -
Banner pic

 

3840 Washington Road, #200 - 110 McMurray

3840 Washington Road, #200, McMurray

No reviews yet
More about 3840 Washington Road, #200 - 110 McMurray

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canonsburg

Chicken Salad

Steak Salad

Chicken Tenders

Fish Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Italian Calzones

Chicken Pizza

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Canonsburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1318 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1225 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston