Fried rice in
Canonsburg
/
Canonsburg
/
Fried Rice
Canonsburg restaurants that serve fried rice
Nate's Chophouse
1900 Main Street, Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Crab Fried Rice
$23.00
mushroom, peas, carrot, ginger soy
More about Nate's Chophouse
Sesame Gourmet
2975 Washington Road, Mc Murray
No reviews yet
Pt Fried rice extra 加小炒饭
$2.50
Qt Fried rice extra 加大炒饭
$4.00
More about Sesame Gourmet
