Garlic bread in
Canonsburg
/
Canonsburg
/
Garlic Bread
Canonsburg restaurants that serve garlic bread
Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread w/ cheese
$7.00
Garlic Bread
$5.00
More about Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
Grande Italian Restaurant
4205 Washington Rd., McMurray
No reviews yet
Classic Garlic Bread
$3.10
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
