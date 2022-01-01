Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Canonsburg

Go
Canonsburg restaurants
Toast

Canonsburg restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza

607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread w/ cheese$7.00
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Garlic Bread$3.10
More about Grande Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Canonsburg

Gnocchi

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Fettuccine Alfredo

Grilled Chicken

Steak Subs

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Canonsburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston