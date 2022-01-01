Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Canonsburg

Canonsburg restaurants
Canonsburg restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4080 Washington Rd, McMurray

TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches image

 

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.50
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza image

 

Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza

607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray

TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, feta cheese with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
More about Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
Vincents of Southpointe image

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$16.50
Greek Salad$13.50
Our large tossed salad, greek olives, feta, roasted red peppers, served with homemade Greek dressing
More about Vincents of Southpointe

