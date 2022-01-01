Greek salad in Canonsburg
Canonsburg restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
4080 Washington Rd, McMurray
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
More about Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, feta cheese with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese