Grilled cheese sandwiches in Canonsburg

Canonsburg restaurants
Toast

Canonsburg restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

LK CAFE

333 Technology Drive, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese- Sandwich$6.00
Comes with all cheese unless specified.
More about LK CAFE
Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.50
More about Grande Italian Restaurant

