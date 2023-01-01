Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Canonsburg
/
Canonsburg
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Canonsburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Grande Italian Restaurant
4205 Washington Rd., McMurray
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.50
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
Vincents of Southpointe
673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$13.75
More about Vincents of Southpointe
